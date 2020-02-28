Police Chase Ends After Driver Crashes Into Boonville Business

Indiana State Police say 37-year-old Joshua Taylor of Lamar, IN led officers on a brief chase before crashing into a Boonvile business Thursday night.

An officer patrolling on Main Street in Boonville attempted to pull over Taylor for improper registration. When Taylor failed to stop, a brief chase ensued.

Taylor almost struck another vehicle before swerving and losing control of the wheel. His vehicle left the roadway hitting a pole and crashing into a building located on West Locust Street.

ISP says there were people inside the business but nobody was hurt.

Taylor was arrested and taken into custody without further incident. Further investigation revealed his driver’s license was suspended. And when officers searched his vehicle, they found multiple smoking pipes.

Taylor was transported to Warrick County Jail where is being held on bond. He faces the following charges:

Criminal Recklessness, Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

