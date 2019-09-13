Police Arrest Man for Indecent Exposure and Trespassing

An Evansville man is behind bars on trespassing and indecent exposure charges.

On September 12th, Evansville police were dispatched to McDonalds on Bartlett Avenue in reference to a trespass in progress.

Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect Lamont Cabell Jr. was barred from the property and was arrested.

An employee told officers Cabell was hitting the glass windows of the business with his hands. She says she looked out the window at Cabell who exposed his penis and was masturbating.

The employee says she then called the police.

Cabell was transported to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center.

Comments

comments