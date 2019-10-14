Police Address Officer Shortage

The Evansville Police Merit Commission gathers Monday, discussing manpower problems within the department. This isn’t the first time they’ve discussed the issue.

Labor-management is one of the main concerns that led to the Fraternal Order of Police’s no-confidence vote. The results from last month’s vote showed that labor-management was the main concern within the department.

Evansville Police Sergeant Doug Schneider says hiring qualified applicants has been difficult.

“I’ve seen a number of changes in the employment environment. It’s a very difficult environment right now to hire police officers nationally and we are starting to feel the pinch at home,” says Sgt. Schneider. This is something they say needs to change because it’s becoming difficult to hire quality candidates.

“It’s gotten worse over the last several years as far as the number of interest and applications and qualified candidates to pursue this career,” Sgt. Schneider.

Results from the FOP’s no-confidence vote showed there was concern about whether the Evansville Police Department has enough officers to keep each other safe.

Sergeant Schneider says he proposed changes to their hiring process of officers so more officers could be hired and fraternal order of police of approved this plan.

The goals are to hire qualified people for the job as quickly as possible.

“It’s my opinion now especially in light of the current environment that our process is no longer efficient, it’s not effective,” says Sgt. Schneider. “Ultimately what we are looking for is to eliminate some of the ordinances that actually constrict the power of the merit commission to respond to rapid changes.”

This plan got one motion but died since it did not get a second vote. Sgt. Schneider says he has plans to go before the Evansville Police Merit Commission in the future, trying to find a solution to this hiring issue.

If you would like to apply to be an Evansville Police Officer, click here.

