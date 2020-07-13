‘Please Do Not Call 911 to Report Mask Violations’: Hopkins County Sheriff

Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson is reminding Kentuckians not to call 911 on someone not wearing a mask in public.

The reminder comes from the Hopkins County Sheriff following Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s Executive Order that mandated masks throughout the Bluegrass State as of July 10.

“Please do not call the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office regarding this matter,” Sanderson said on Saturday. “We will not be citing or arresting individuals or businesses in relation to masks. Please do not call 911 to report mask violations. 911 is for emergencies.”

According to Sheriff Sanderson, Beshear’s mask mandate will be enforced by local health departments and the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.

Although Sanderson said individuals wouldn’t be arrested for not following Beshear’s order and that businesses wouldn’t be cited, he did note that the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office would still respond if an individual refuses to leave a business after being asked to do so for not wearing a mask – since that would be trespassing.

“Please keep in mind that businesses can refuse service or ask individuals that are not wearing masks to leave, similar to “no shirt, no shoes”, etc… If you refuse to leave then you would be trespassing. We will respond to trespassing calls,” said Sanderson.

According to Sheriff Sanderson, the Hopkins County Health Department has established a number for “non-compliance with the Governor’s order”: 270-821-5242 ext. 258.

Hours before Kentucky Governor Beshear announced his statewide mask mandate on Thursday, July 9, Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued a temporary restraining order against Beshear in an attempt to cease the enforcement of his COVID-19 executive orders – though Beshear says he plans on beating the judge in court.

