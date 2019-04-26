Pleasant End to the Week, Cooler Weekend Ahead

After two days of showers and thunderstorms it’s great to finally see sunshine. Despite the mostly clear skies and pleasant conditions, expect a breezy afternoon with gusts to 30MPH out of the WNW. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s, we will touch 70 in a few of our southern locations. If you’re heading to Wine Walk on Main Street in Evansville or Tri-Fest in Evansville you’re look fantastic, may want to bring a light jacket for when the sun sets.

Winds will subside through the overnight and with mainly clear skies expect temperatures to fall into the low to mid 40s. The weekend itself won’t be too bad, slightly cooler temperatures both days and we may have to dodge a few showers Saturday afternoon, but it won’t be a washout by any means. Look for partly sunny skies Saturday afternoon, a disturbance with past to our north and a few isolated showers in the early afternoon can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s, more sun than clouds Sunday but cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Warmer air will filter back into the Tri-State most of next week. Temperatures will get back into the upper 70s to near 80. Scattered showers and storms are possible from really Monday through Thursday. With the best chance of heavier widespread rainfall Wednesday-Thursday.

Comments

comments