Plaza Park Middle School Goes on Lockdown During Police Chase

An Evansville school is forced to go on lockdown Wednesday due to a nearby police chase. EPD’s tweet says the chase started near Plaza Park Middle School and ended in the school parking lot.

The suspect has been arrested and taken into custody.

The school lifted the lockdown after the police chase ended.

According to EPD, the chase stemmed from a welfare check for a suicidal person in the area of the school. The caller informed police that the suspect was armed with a handgun.

A chase was initiated after that person was spotted by an off duty officer.

The suspect was arrested as he attempted to enter the school building.

An on duty officer caught up to the suspect near Linclon and Epworth and attempted to stop him. The suspect fled until he ended up on the lot of Plaza School, which had been placed on lockdown. A civilian stopped him as he approached the doors and he was arrested by officers. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 22, 2019

