Playground Equipment Opens in Daviess County, Kentucky

On Monday, June 29, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will be opening playground equipment located at all Daviess County Fiscal Court park facilities.

As details of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s phased reopening plan are released, Daviess County Fiscal Court and its Parks & Recreation team are working to apply the model to its programs and locations.

Locations currently available for use are as follows:

Outdoor park greenspace

Fishing Lakes

Paved walking trails

Adkisson Greenbelt

Hiking Trails at Yellow Creek & Panther Creek Parks

Daviess County Gun Club

Ball diamonds (with required reservations)

Picnic Shelters reservations (for groups of less than 50)

Park amenities like spray grounds and some sport courts and fields remain closed until further notice.

You can find more information on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Parks and Recreation Department on its official website.

