CoronavirusKentucky

Playground Equipment Opens in Daviess County, Kentucky

Adam Kight 12 mins ago
Less than a minute

On Monday, June 29, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will be opening playground equipment located at all Daviess County Fiscal Court park facilities.

As details of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s phased reopening plan are released, Daviess County Fiscal Court and its Parks & Recreation team are working to apply the model to its programs and locations.

Locations currently available for use are as follows:

  • Outdoor park greenspace
  • Fishing Lakes
  • Paved walking trails
  • Adkisson Greenbelt
  • Hiking Trails at Yellow Creek & Panther Creek Parks
  • Daviess County Gun Club
  • Ball diamonds (with required reservations)
  • Picnic Shelters reservations (for groups of less than 50)

Park amenities like spray grounds and some sport courts and fields remain closed until further notice.

You can find more information on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Parks and Recreation Department on its official website.

Knox County Reports Three New Positive Cases of Coronavirus

Employee at Brittlebank Pool Test Positive for COVID-19

Kentucky Pools Cautiously Prepare to Reopen Monday

Kentucky Has 280 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close