Plans to Make Henderson HWY 41 and Watson Lane Intersection Safer

Input is needed when it comes to making a heavily-traveled Henderson intersection safer.

State officials are working to make the Highway 41 and Watson Lane intersection safer and are asking drivers to chime in at a public meeting, next week.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 40,000 drivers pass through the busy intersection every day.

To make it safer, the state plans to widen the lanes and add curbs, gutters, and sidewalks to the area.

The plan extends eastward to the Green River Road intersection.

For more information about the plan and to provide input, drivers can attend a public meeting on Monday, September 16th.

The meeting will be at Bend Gate Elementary School from 5 p.m. to 7 pm.

