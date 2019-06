Despite the severe weather damage last weekend at Kentucky Lake, the fireworks show at Moors Resort will take place as planned.

“The Kentucky Big Bang” will take place Wednesday, July 3 at 9 PM. Organizers say this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.

Last week, gusting winds ripping through the area toppling several docks and people’s boats in the nearby slips. Despite all the damage, everyone is all right.

