Plan in the Works for New Housing Development

A proposed housing development in Evansville is one step closer to coming to a reality.

City officials are looking to put it between West Franklin and West Illinois in the same location as the former Buehler’s IGA.

The $26 million project includes 180 apartments and all Evansville City Council members voted to phase in their full property tax price.

Jonathan Weaver says, “They are going to revitalize that corner where the old grocery store was and make that into retail and sounds like affordable housing and market rate housing so we look forward to that happening the next year or so.”

This is part of the revitalization plan for the Jacobsville area.

Construction is set to begin in the spring.

