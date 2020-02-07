Plan Your Weekend With the Best Day Ever Evansville!

Who’s ready for the weekend?

Let’s start making plans to get out and shake off the work week.

In case you didn’t know, today it’s free to visit the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science.

And Farm 57 is also hosting a trivia night complete with Pizza Revolution, a full bar and prizes, and it’s only five dollars to play!





Looking for theatre?

Four local playwrights spent the month of December writing short plays, and are putting them all on stage for your enjoyment!

The 2020 “Winter Shorts” Festival at 321 North Congress will feature 5 original plays, all for just ten dollars.

Grab your besties to celebrate Galentines with Fired Up!

Paint what you want, they have tons of options…

Did I mention that a chocolate fountain will be flowing too?!

A $10 deposit gets you in to paint, then just pay for your piece that night!

Saturday, “Simply Wrapped” is returning to “The Spot” in Owensboro to guide you in wrapping your favorite stones.

Purchase a stone (or several) from their vast collection, or bring some of your own.

You can drop in anytime between noon and four to learn about crystals and stones and leave with a one of kind piece of jewelry.

And if you’re looking to be inspired by some beauty?

The Residence IV reception at the New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art is tomorrow.

This is their annual New Harmony Clay Project showcase, featuring several area artists.

You’ll be able to view what they’ve created, and even get to meet the artists.

The Daviess County Shoot-Out is also Saturday at Owensboro Sportscenter.

Can you believe that The Annex on Taylor Avenue is a year old?

Help them celebrate tomorrow night at their Black History Month Art Show and Exhibit.

They’ll have live music, food and drinks, vendors, and –of course — art!

It’s free to attend, but they will be accepting donations.

Sunday, River City Coffee + Goods are hosting a pop-up table top board game night, and comedy returns to Someplace Else with Mandee McKelvey and Rachael Goldman.

The show promises to be wildly hilarious, and is only ten dollars.

Need more ideas?

Head over to that city calendar at the best day ever evansville, find something to do, then get out and have the best day ever!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

