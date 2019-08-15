Pit Masters Converge Upon Evansville Tomorrow

The sweet, smoky smells of barbecue will fill the air of downtown Evansville — for the first ever Evansville Barbecue Fest — and Grand Champion Pit Master, and Barbecue Expert Jim Johnson stopped by to get us hype.

The Inaugural Evansville BBQ Fest includes FREE ADMISSION on Saturday, August 17th and is fun for the entire family!

The Evansville BBQ Festival, presented by Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy Company, is coming to Downtown Evansville on August 16th and 17th, 2019. You can expect a packed weekend of things to experience, competition level BBQ to taste, BBQ themed food trucks, live bluegrass, country rock bands, family friendly activities, SICE Custom Car & Hot Rod Show with about 100 cars from throughout the region and much more to be announced.



SCHEDULE:

❇️FRIDAY – 21+ Tickets needed. VERY LIMITED!

Live Bluegrass music, BBQ and Brew, 5pm until 10pm

🏆World Championship BBQ Plate and live cooking tips with World Renowned BBQ professional, Jim Johnson.

🎙️St Paul & the Rooms – 5pm – 7pm

🎙️Moe-on-the-Jo & Friends – 7pm – 10pm

❇️SATURDAY – All ages. FREE ADMISSION!

Evansville BBQ Festival – 11am until 7pm

🏎️SICE Custom Car & Hot Rod Show, 1 pm until 4 pm

🎙️Tim Wright of the Wright Brothers – Indianapolis, IN

🎙️The Hootz – Nashville, IN

The BBQ Fest will be located across from the New IU Medical School and between Walnut and Locust Street. Friday night will be a ticketed 21 and older event with live music and BBQ sampling featuring world renowned barbecue champion, Jim Johnson. Tickets now available online. Saturday is FREE to the public with live music with barbecue for sale.

Who’s ready for the smells of barbecue to fill the air of downtown Evansville?

This 2 day event starts Friday night with the VIP experience and championship barbecue plate — Saturday is free entry.

I’ll be there Friday AND Saturday, say “hi” and I’ll take your picture for the Weekend Rewind!

