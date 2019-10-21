Piston’s Bar and Grill to Close Its Doors After Seven Years of Service

Piston’s Bar and Grill on the corner of West Franklin Street in Evansville is being sold after seven years of service.

Owner Jason English announced Monday that he sold the popular bar. In a Facebook post, he cites the Evansville Police Department and the popular scanner monitoring account EvansvilleWatch for Pistons’ tarnished reputation.

He wrote, “…but do to the relentless harassment of eville watch that have gave this beautiful bar and its amazing employees a bad reputation I have decided to sell and make sure that they and there families always have job security, I truly hope the new owner takes it to a new level and that the EPD and eville watch give him the respect to move forward…”

The Facebook post says the bar will be open for another four to six weeks before it officially closes. English did not include the name of the new owners.

Below is English’s full statement:

It is with heavy heart and great sadness to announce that Piston’s has been sold… 7 yrs ago I bought a small bar on franklin and I remodeled and rebuilt and added on and built a kitchen with a master chef who has become a part of my family and a true brother to me… Joey Tornatore was the foundation that started this great project and made it what it had become, but do to the relentless harassment of eville watch that have gave this beautiful bar and its amazing employees a bad reputation I have decided to sell and make sure that they and there families always have job security, I truly hope the new owner takes it to a new level and that the EPD and eville watch give him the respect to move forward… I always put everything I made back into this bar to keep it beautiful and try to add things that this city never saw before… I want to thank my loyal employees that have been with me for years and my die hard customers that never wavered and always showed up everyday “ I truly love and respect all of you, “ thankyou!” This past 7 yrs has been so fun and whether anyone wants to acknowledge it or not this bar made franklin street grow and change, “ just count all the balcony’s since the first one and new store front!” I have maybe 4 to 6 weeks left on the street so in closing I hope you stop in and let’s have one last one together, I will keep you posted for last night blow out before I leave the street…. greatest time of my life on this street, I will truly miss you so much franklin street! I love all my angels at the bar, you girls are the best !!!! Thankyou so much!

