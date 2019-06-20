More Than Pink Walk Kicks Off Thursday in Evansville

The Susan G. Komen Evansville Tri-State Affiliate will be hosting a More Than Pink Walk™ kick off event at Acropolis Restaurant on Green River Road. The kick off event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20th.

The inaugural Komen Evansville Tri-State More Than Pink Walk™ will also be held Sunday, September 29th at Eastland Mall. The Expo area will open at 8 a.m.

The Opening Ceremony and Parade of Pink will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The series of 5K runs and walks raise money and awareness for the breast cancer movement, celebrates survivors, and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.

