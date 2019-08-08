Pike County Prosecutor Finds No Evidence Existed in School Threat

No charges will be filed following the investigation into a possible online threat against an Tri-State school.

Pike County Prosecutor Darrin McDonald released a statement Wednesday, stating that no credible evidence existed that the youth involved in a possible social media threat against a Pike County school “had any intention, or apparent ability, to harm anyone.”

An allegation was made on a social media post on the Pike County School Corporation’s Facebook page just prior to midnight on August 6th. A school employee saw it the following morning and notified the Pike County Sheriff.

After a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the alleged threat were from social media posts, with the most recent post in March of this year. Pike County Sheriff Deputies investigated the threat at the juvenile’s home, finding no weapons, manifestos, or plans of any type of threat.

McDonald called on the importance of reporting these threats to authorities.

“The Pike County Prosecutor would like to stress that on occasions where concerns arise, it is of great assistance when the reports are made to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department or Indiana State Police – not by posting on social media,” McDonald said in a statement.

