Pike County Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A Pike County man is behind bars after being arrested for possessing child pornography.

Indiana State Police say 23-year-old Dylan Henke was arrested Friday after investigators served a search warrant at his home in Velpen.

Police say this stems from an investigation led by the ISP Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Henke was arrested on four counts of possession of child pornography.

He’s currently being held in the Pike County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

