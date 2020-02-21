Pike County Community Mourns Loss of Longtime Teacher

The Pike County School Corporation (PCSC) announced the passing of longtime teacher Ivan Mason on Thursday.

School officials say Mason passed away early Thursday morning. They say that Mason was in year 40 of his teaching career at PCSC, with the majority of his time spent teaching at Winslow Elementary before transferring to Pike Central Middle School, where he taught grade 6 Social Studies for the past few years.

Though students and staff learned of the news on Thursday at school, the school corporation announced the news of Mason’s passing to the public, to notify families of their district of the news.

“He was a familiar face at our sporting events and encouraged all students to do and be their best at all times,” the school corporation said in their statement.

PCSC schools will be closed on Monday, Feb 24. and students will be provided additional information on Monday regarding assignments to complete on that day.

Visitation for Mr. Mason will be held at the gym at Pike Central on Sunday, Feb 23, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (EST).

On Monday, Feb 24, visitation will also be held at Corn Colvin Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. (EST).

The school asks that everyone keep Mason’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Comments

comments