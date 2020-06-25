Pike Co. Woman to Be Sentenced for 2018 Shooting Death of Buckskin Man

A Pike County woman charged in connection with the 2018 shooting death of a Buckskin man pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement Wednesday afternoon.

Robling was charged with the murder of 62-year-old Samuel Bethe. She and her accomplice, Jacob Wilson, are accused of shooting and killing Bethe then setting his home on fire on March 16, 2018.

Robling will be sentenced in Gibson County court on July 23 at 9:30 a.m. She remains held without bond.

She along with Wilson were arrested in Missouri and extradited back to Indiana.

Wilson is heading to a jury trial on August 17 for his role in the murder.

