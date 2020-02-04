Pigeon Creek Truss Bridge Compromised Due to Damage From January Accident

Indiana Department of Transportation says that the damage from an accident on the truss bridge in Evansville is extensive.

The U.S. 41 Pigeon Creek Truss Bridge has been compromised due to the damage when a semi-truck struck the 80-year-old bridge on January 21. The two lanes of U.S. 41 have been shut down at the bridge since the accident.

Following extensive inspections on the bridge, they have closed it indefinitely. Early estimates, according to INDOT, says that it could take more than a year to repair the bridge. A bypass around the bridge that was put in place for road work on the bridge last year, has been re-activated for the future until INDOT decides what they do next with the bridge.

Comments

comments