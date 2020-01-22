Pigeon Creek Bridge Could Close for Several Months Due Extensive Damage

The Indiana Department of Transportation says U.S. 41 Pigeon Creek Bridge could be closed for several months due to damage caused by a wreck.

A tractor-trailer hauling an oversized load struck the bridge. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Inspectors say damage estimates are still not complete but the damage is extensive.

US 41 Pigeon Creek Bridge: Inspectors say that this will likely require a closure that could extend for several months. Damage estimates are still not complete, however our staff believes the damage to be quite extensive. We will share more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/56UPKMQAUq — INDOT Southwest (@INDOTSouthwest) January 22, 2020

