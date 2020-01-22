Indiana

Pigeon Creek Bridge Could Close for Several Months Due Extensive Damage

The Indiana Department of Transportation says U.S. 41 Pigeon Creek Bridge could be closed for several months due to damage caused by a wreck.

A tractor-trailer hauling an oversized load struck the bridge.  The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Inspectors say damage estimates are still not complete but the damage is extensive.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online.

 

 

