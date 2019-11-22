Own a Piece of Bourbon History!

Aged for a total of 10 years and 11 months, the 6,000,000th (you read that right) barrel from Buffalo Trace was bottled this year, filling only 400 375ml glass bottles!

Each bottle has a handwritten description on it and comes packaged in a hardwood box including a piece of stave from the 6th millionth barrel and brochure explaining the significance of this historic barrel, which can only be purchased by auction from a charity.

Buffalo Trace houses milestone barrels like this in the world’s tiniest rick house, built to hold just one barrel at a time.

Only 300 tickets will be sold by Chemo Buddies.

Winner will be drawn LIVE on Facebook December 13th at 2pm.

Winner must be 21 or older.

Tickets are $50 each, or purchase 10 and get 2 free.

Details at ChemoBuddies.org.

