Pick Your (Listening) Path

Do you remember the “pick your own path” books?

Now you can pick your own path as you traverse the latest album by RC Lehman and Jake Bethel!

In this album, the listener may pick their own path and they are given 3 choices…

In this album, the listener may pick their own path and they are given 3 choices between items to pick up from a table: a job application, a wad of cash, or a notebook. Depending on which item they choose, there are different paths/songs stemming from said item.

The album is out now, and features collaborations with several area musicians…and is executive produced by NeRo AnGeLo.

RC Lehman and Jake Bethel’s new “Pick Your Path” album is available now…click here to listen on SoundCloud and here for the entire playlist on YouTube.

Catch RC and Jake live at Bokeh Lounge this Friday night, they’ll be joined by several of the area’s trendiest hip hop artists, The Jangle Sheep will also make an appearance…this party will be packed with fun!

