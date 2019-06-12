Photo of Local CEO Babysitting at Work Goes Viral

Balancing work and family are a challenge for many parents especially when childcare falls through. That’s what happened to an Evansville mom whose story is going viral after a surprising solution from her CEO.

Audrie Burkett is the vice president and COO for the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana. She had a big day at work ahead but realized her one-year-old daughter Faye couldn’t go to daycare that morning.

“I had quite the dilemma because I had two meetings I could not miss,” says Burkett.

She sent a text to President and CEO Greg Wathen and was touched and surprised by his response.

“He did not hesitate. He said just bring her in. Bring Faye in and she can come to the office,” says Burkett.

So, baby Faye joined her mom and the rest of the team for a big meeting.

“She was just there with her mom on the floor just sort of participating and I don’t think any of us missed a beat,” says Wathen.

Later in the workday, Wathen decided to help even more by giving Burkett a break.

“So, he got Faye in the stroller and started pushing her around, and you could see she just fell right to sleep after he pushed her around for a couple of minutes,” says Burkett.

That sweet moment led to a grateful post from Burkett on LinkedIn which has now been viewed by more than 5 million people and counting.

“It’s an issue for anyone with a child because how do you make sure you don’t have to choose between work and family, and that you can find this nice balance of being able to have both,” says Burkett.

“It’s a lot of fun, and I think it’s a good thing to see our other team members know full well that this is what we are, this is what we are, this is who we are. Family is a part of what we do and from that standpoint, I thought it was a good thing,” says Wathen.

Now baby Faye is part of the team.

“She’s the newest, youngest employee, and maybe, more importantly, she’s probably the nicest employee we have,” says Wathen.

Comments

comments