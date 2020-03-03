Photo ID Bill Approved, Heads to Senate for Final Approval

Senate Bill 2 cleared the Kentucky House Tuesday afternoon, with a 62 to 35 vote, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced.

Secretary Adams campaigned on getting this law passed. “Secretary Adams was awarded a victory in the election because that’s what the people want.” Representative James Tipton went on, “Secretary Adams has worked extensively to hear the ideas of different groups and people. The multiple changes are a testament to that.”

Secretary Adams has negotiated changes to the bill, to address both ideological opponents of photo ID, and for the election officials.

Senate Bill 2 now heads to the Senate for consideration of the House’s changes.

