Phone Line Open to Report Voting Issues in Kentucky

Kentuckians are being urged to report any problems they find when they cast their ballots in Tuesday’s election.

Any voters who notice something that may seem off is asked to call the election law violations hotline.

Kentucky law already requires the office of the attorney general to conduct post-election audits in at least 5 percent of Kentucky’s counties after each primary and general election.

Last year, Webster county was the only county in the tri-state to be audited.

The learn more about the Kentucky Election Law Violation Hotline, CLICK HERE

