Phase 2: Tourism, State Parks Set to Reopen

The Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will reopen in an effort to generate revenue and boost the state’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.

In addition, the state’s parks will be permitted to reopen on June 1. Though Lake Cumberland State Park, Lake Barkey, Buckhorn, and Blue Lick will remain closed to the public, Gov. Beshear said.

Reservations can be be made starting Tuesday, May 19. All park guest will be required to follow social distancing and public health guidelines

Fishing tournaments and the Salato Wildlife Education Center also fall under the June 1 reopening date as well as aquatic centers.

Gov. Beshear also announced Kentucky Horse Park, Otter Creek, and state park campgrounds will open on June 11.

Starting May 22, groups of 10 people or fewer may gather and the state’s travel ban will expire.

Comments

comments