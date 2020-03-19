Pharmaceutical Company Eli Lilly Begins COVID-19 Testing in Labs

Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is now opening up their labs to perform COVID-19 testing on samples from healthcare facilities across Indiana.

“Lilly is bringing the full force of our scientific and medical expertise to attack the coronavirus pandemic around the world,” said David Ricks, Eli Lilly chairman and CEO.

This will greatly increase testing capacity in the state of Indiana. As of March 18, less than 200 tests had been given across the state of Indiana, with just below 40 positive cases.

“We are definitely much better positioned than we have been in the last several weeks to be able to address this pandemic,” said Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.

Samples would still be taken at healthcare facilities before being taken to Lilly’s labs. Lilly is also working on opening their own drive-thru testing, limiting the burden on hospitals and the Indiana State Department of Health.

Lilly says each test result would be available same-day or overnight. They also say they are doing the testing for free, at no cost to hospitals, patients or taxpayers.

As testing availability increases across Indiana and across the United States as a whole, health officials expect the number of positive cases to increase considerably.

Comments

comments