Peyton Manning to Help Announce Opening of Children’s ER

Peyton Manning will be in Evansville Monday to help announce the opening of the new Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Emergency Room for Children.

Manning will be joined by representatives from St. Vincent Evansville and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. He will also help announced the extension of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital brand in the Tri-State.

“I am so proud of the care teams at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent for their ongoing dedication and for providing exceptional care for children throughout the state and beyond. Indiana has and always will have a special place in my heart, and I am excited about the extension of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital brand, and pediatric services and offerings in Evansville,” said Peyton Manning, former NFL quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and two-time Super Bowl champion. “The pediatricians and staff should be commended for their commitment to quality, innovation and successful outcomes in pediatric care.”

