Peyton Manning Cuts Ribbon on New Children’s Emergency Room

Superbowl winning quarterback Peyton Manning visited the Tri-State Thursday. To open the first and only pediatric emergency department dedicated to children in Evansville.

Since his rookie year with the Colts, Manning has worked with St. Vincent Hospital and Thursday he cut the ribbon on the new emergency room for children.

Though Manning has accomplished many great things on the field the old Colts quarterback says this is by far one of his greatest achievements

Peyton Manning says, “It’s been exciting, it’s been a lot of work. Like Jonathan and Dan said, it’s been in the works for a while so to finally bring it to fruition, and have it up and running is a win-win. And I’m excited for this community to benefit from the special care they’re going to receive.”

This is the second children’s hospital in Indiana with Manning’s name, and he hopes to bring comfort to families with a closer hospital.

