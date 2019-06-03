Petition Started to Save WUEV From Sale

Concerned students at the University of Evansville have started a petition to save the WUEV station. The decision to launch the petition is in response to the University announcing the sale and license transfer of WUEV on May 17th.

University officials say the decision to sell the station will save the University an estimated $1 million over the course of 10 years in addition to capital expense improvements.

Students say the University did not include students and community members in the conversation of the sale and refused to meet.

To sign the petition, click here.

