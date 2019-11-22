Petition Filed for Recount of Evansville City Council 2nd Ward

The Vanderburgh County Republican Party Chairman Wayne Parke has filed a petition to recount votes in the Evansville City Council 2nd Ward.

The petition, filed Friday morning, seeks a recount in all 17 precincts of Ward 2. The petition alleges that the votes cast were not correctly counted and returned.

Earlier this week, 44News spoke with Chairman Parke about a possible error that brought the race between Ward City Councilwoman Missy Mosby and Republican Natalie Rascher within a few votes.

The Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office counted 109 additional votes bringing the already small gap between the two candidates to just 19 votes.

“There were 103 machine errors that is causing people to look at it, so would I project there is likely a recount, the answer is probably yes,” Parke said.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News as we continue to update this story throughout the day.

Related content:

Comments

comments