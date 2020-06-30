Petition to Delay EVSC’s 2020 Start Date Circulates Online

A petition to delay the start of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s (EVSC) school year is making its rounds online.

As of now, kids within the EVSC district are expected to head back to class on Aug. 5, and with the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19, many parents are uncomfortable with their children returning to crowded classrooms.

The petition highlights the difficulties of providing proper protection for students, such as accomplishing adequate social distancing and wearing masks.

Here’s what the petition says:

EVSC needs to delay its start date due for the 2020 school year due to the current pandemic. With rising case numbers and uncertainty around covid-19, there is simply no reason to start school so early (August 5). The current reopening plans depend only on proper use of PPE and adequate social distancing, both of which will be challenging to accomplish in a school environment-especially with younger children. There is no reason to rush our children back to school given the current circumstances. Most school districts start school toward the end of August and many even after Labor Day. EVSC has started school earlier and earlier each year. Now, in the midst of an active and ever changing pandemic, is the time say enough is enough and push back the start of the school year!

EVSC has stated its current plan, which gives students three options on how they would get their education: learning at school, a remote option, and the EVSC’s virtual academy.

RELATED LINK: EVSC Official Speaks About the Effects of Online Learning on Students

The petition to delay EVSC’s 2020 start date was created last Thursday, and so far, over 300 individuals have signed it.

Those interested in viewing or signing the petition may do so on change.org by clicking here.

