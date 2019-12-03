“Pete” Returns With Big Donation for Easterseals

“Pete” is back with another big donation for Easterseals Rehabilitation Center. For the 29th year in a row, “Pete” has left a gift box, full of cash, outside the Easterseals office on Bellemeade Ave.

Staff discovered the gift-wrapped box outside, underneath a tree. Once they tore open the paper, they revealed a wooden box with a glass angel figurine inside. Attached to the figurine were 30 $100 bills, and all $3,000 will help make Christmas a little merrier for kids across the Tri-State.

The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center staff will honor “Pete’s” wishes again this year, using his donation as he requested—to purchase gifts for children with disabilities from disadvantaged families served by the nonprofit organization. The center’s therapists, teachers and other employees eagerly hope for “Pete’s” arrival each year. Now they will act as “Pete’s” elves and purchase gifts from “Pete” for young clients and their siblings who would otherwise have a meager holiday.

“Pete” has made a total of 39 donations to Easterseals since 1990. His contributions over the past 29 years now total $94,450. All of “Pete’s” contributions have been designated to fill the needs of local children with disabilities.

