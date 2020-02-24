Peru, Indiana Woman Accused of Beating Her 10-Month-Old Baby

A Peru, Indiana woman is facing several charges after allegedly beating her 10-month-old baby.

The Peru Police Department released a statement regarding the incident.

Police say they did a welfare check on the woman’s child on Feb. 21, after receiving info about a video showing a woman beating a child.

Officers found the baby and the mother, 21-year-old Hanna Winch. They determined the baby was uninjured, and the infant was placed in the care of family members while they conducted their investigation.

The video began circulating on social media over the weekend, resulting in numerous reports to the Peru Police Department and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

As a result of the investigation, Winch was arrested on Saturday, February 22, and transported to the Miami County Jail.

She faces charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Tyler Shoffner at (765) 473-2150.

