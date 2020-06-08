In-Person Voting Available in Henderson Co. for Kentucky’s Primary Election

One polling location inside the Henderson County Courthouse will be open to provide an in-person, appointment only option for anyone who can’t vote by mail, beginning on Monday, June 8 – June 22, according to the Henderson County Clerk.

The public is asked to allow appointments for the in-person option to be reserved for people who don’t have an address or need to use the machine which is equipped for people with disabilities.

To set up an appointment at the in-person polling location, call the Henderson County Clerk at 270-826-3906.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear postponed Primary Election Day to June 23, 2020.

Since most poll workers are in the vulnerable/at-risk category for COVID-19 and the required training is not a possibility at this time, Gov. Beshear worked with the Secretary of State to create an Executive Order that changes how the election will be conducted.

The postponement, executive order, and regulations were all created so that this election can be safe, secure, and successful.

The Henderson County Clerk has provided a summary of how the 2020 Primary Election will be conducted in Henderson County:

A postcard will be sent out from the State Board of Election to all registered voters informing them of the changes and how to get a ballot. (please make sure your voter registration address is correct by going to govoteky.com or calling us to check). The last day to register to vote is May 26, 2020.

All registered voters should request a ballot be mailed to your address in order to vote. The ballot can be mailed back to my office postmarked no later than June 23, 2020 (a returned postage-paid envelope will be included) or dropped off in a secure ballot drop box located inside the courthouse and under video surveillance. You can request a ballot by: Online: Govoteky.com Phone: (270)826-3906 or

Precincts will not be open on Election Day. One polling location will be open on Election Day by appointment.

All mailed ballots will go through a signature match for security before being counted.

