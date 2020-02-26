Person of Interest Identified in Murder of Evansville Firefighter

Evansville Police has identified 41-year-old Larry Ali Richmond Senior as the person of interest in the shooting death of Robert Doerr. He is currently in federal custody on unrelated firearm possession charges. Richmond is slated to go to trial on May 11 in Evansville.

The 51-year-old was killed on February 26, 2019, in his driveway after working a 12-hour shift as an Evansville Fireman. Doerr was injured by gunfire. Despite life-saving measures that were taken by first responders, Doerr was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Doerr’s wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, was accused of lying to police in her husband’s murder investigation. She was arrested on March 5 on obstruction of justice charges. Police say Fox-Doerr deleted a phone call prior to calling 911 the night her husband was killed.

Those charges against Fox-Doerr were later dismissed. Although, the court plans to refile sometime in the future.

According to court documents, Richmond was 17 when he shot a 65-year-old man to death. That was in 1996. The following year, Richmond pleaded guilty to murder charges and subsequently sentenced to more than 20 years behind bars.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

BREAKING: @EvansvillePD names a person of interest in the murder of @EvansvilleFD firefighter Robbie Doerr. 41 y/o Larry Richmond Sr. is the person of interest, he is in federal custody on unrelated charges. Police are asking anyone with info in Doerr’s death to contact EPD. — Lauren Leslie 44News (@LLeslie44News) February 26, 2020

