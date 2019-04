The Vanderburgh County coroner identified the man as 70-year-old Steven Flowers of Evansville. Flowers went missing some time in January 2019.

On April 15th, Flowers’ body was discovered between South Weinbach and South Green River Road. The area he was found in is prone to flooding which can be dangerous.

The coroner says no foul play was detected and a cause of death has yet to be determined.

