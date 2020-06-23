CoronavirusIndiana

Perry County’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to Four

Adam Kight 2 hours ago
An additional COVID-19 death was reported in Perry County on Monday, June 22, bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to four.

The death occurred at a long-term care facility according to the announcement made by the Perry County Health Department (PCHD) on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

PCHD said that due to privacy laws, no other details would be released on the deceased Perry County resident.

So far, 1144 COVID-19 tests in Perry County been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, with PCHD reporting 106 total positive cases.

Breakdown of Perry County’s coronavirus statistics:

  • 35 remain on strict isolation
  • 3 are hospitalized
  • 4 reported deaths
  • 68 recovered

Age breakdown of the 106 cases in Perry County:

  • Age 0-9: 1 
  • Age 10-19: 6 
  • Age 20-29: 10 
  • Age 30-39: 22 
  • Age 40-49: 15 
  • Age 50-59: 17 
  • Age 60-69: 8 
  • Age 70-79: 8 
  • Age 80+: 23 

Across the state of Indiana, there were 42,633 total positive cases and 2,363 total COVID-19 deaths as of Monday, June 22.

