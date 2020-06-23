Perry County’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to Four
An additional COVID-19 death was reported in Perry County on Monday, June 22, bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to four.
The death occurred at a long-term care facility according to the announcement made by the Perry County Health Department (PCHD) on Monday around 4:30 p.m.
PCHD said that due to privacy laws, no other details would be released on the deceased Perry County resident.
So far, 1144 COVID-19 tests in Perry County been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, with PCHD reporting 106 total positive cases.
Breakdown of Perry County’s coronavirus statistics:
- 35 remain on strict isolation
- 3 are hospitalized
- 4 reported deaths
- 68 recovered
Age breakdown of the 106 cases in Perry County:
- Age 0-9: 1
- Age 10-19: 6
- Age 20-29: 10
- Age 30-39: 22
- Age 40-49: 15
- Age 50-59: 17
- Age 60-69: 8
- Age 70-79: 8
- Age 80+: 23
Across the state of Indiana, there were 42,633 total positive cases and 2,363 total COVID-19 deaths as of Monday, June 22.
