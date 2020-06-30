Perry County’s 8th COVID-19 Death Reported

Perry County’s eighth coronavirus death was reported by the county health department on Monday around 10:00 a.m. after the department learned of the fatality late Sunday night.

The Perry County resident who passes away due to COVID-19 was at a long-term care facility.

Perry County Health Department said due to privacy laws and out of respect for the family of the individual who passed away, no additional details would be released.

PCHD on Monday also reported a new positive case of coronavirus within the Perry County community, bringing the county’s total number of identified cases to 120.

Perry County Coronavirus Breakdown:

36 active and isolated

8 reported deaths

76 recovered

0 hospitalized

Age Breakdown of the 120 Cases in Perry County:

Age 0-9 = 1

Age 10-19 = 6

Age 20-29 = 11

Age 30-39 = 22

Age 40-49 = 16

Age 50-59 = 19

Age 60-69 = 10

Age 70-79 = 9

Age 80+ = 26

The Perry County Health Department can be reached for questions or concerns by phone at 812-547-2746.

