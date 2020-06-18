Perry County Reports Second Death

Less than a minute

Perry County is reporting a new coronavirus-related death Thursday.

County health officials say the patient died today at an area long-term care facility

This is the second COVID-19 associated death reported for Perry County.

The county health department says no further details will be released out of respect for the family.

As of June 18, Indiana is reporting 41,438 total statewide cases and 2,304 statewide cases.

