Perry County Reports New Coronavirus-Related Death

The Perry County Health Department reported one new death at a long-term care facility.

To date, this is the fifth COVID-19-related death reported in Perry County.

Due to privacy laws and out of deepest respect for the family, PCHD will not release other details.

PCHD is also reporting two new cases of COVID-19 at Branchville Correctional Facility. Two residents of Posey Co. also tested positive, one of them is reportedly employed at Oakwood Health Care.

This brings the county total to 119 cases.

PCHD says an additional employee at Oakwood Health Care tested positive for COVID-19 but lives in another county.

These individuals have been placed on strict home and facility isolation. Anyone identified as a close contact to these cases will be placed on a 14 day home quarantine. No other information will be released. As of June 25, 38 remain on strict isolation and 76 are no longer ill and have met all CDC guidelines to be released from isolation

