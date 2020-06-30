Perry County Reports New Coronavirus Death; Nine Total

A new coronavirus death was reported in Indiana’s Perry County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to nine.

According to the Perry County Health Department, the death occurred at a long-term care facility. The health department learned of the additional death just before midnight on Monday.

PCHD on Tuesday also announced one new positive case of coronavirus, at Oakwood Health Campus. The new case announced brings the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to date to 121.

Perry County Coronavirus Breakdown:

36 active/isolated cases

9 deaths

76 recoveries

0 currently hospitalized

Perry County Coronavirus Age Breakdown

0-9 = 1

10-19 = 6

20-29 = 11

30-39 = 22

40-49 = 16

50-59 = 19

60-69 = 10

70-79 = 9

80+ = 26

Perry County’s eighth COVID-19 death was reported on Monday by the health department, meaning there have been two COVID-19 deaths reported within two days in the county.

The Perry County Health Department can be reached for questions or concerns by phone at 812-547-2746.

