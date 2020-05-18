Perry County Reports 27 Positive Cases of COVID-19

The number of coronavirus cases in Perry County has risen to 27. On May 18, the Perry County Health Department reported an additional case of COVID-19. The patient is in strict isolation and all close contacts will be notified.

Out of the 27 positive cases, seven remain on strict isolation, two are hospitalized, and 18 have recovered.

PCHD is monitoring the situation closely and will update the situation as needed.

Below is a breakdown of the positive cases in Perry County:

Less than 20 years old= 1

Age 20-29= 4

Age 30-39= 7

Age 40-49= 2

Age 50-59= 10

Age 60-69= 2

Age 70-79= 1

Age 80+= 0

