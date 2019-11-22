Perry County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

Police say they arrested a Perry County man on charges related to promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.

Bo D. Noble, 23, was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating and exchanging images with a juvenile female.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Hazard, KY on November 21. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Noble is charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance in the 1st degree, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor in the 1st degree. Promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance 1st degree is a Class B-Felony and is punishable by 10 to 15 years in prison. Prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor in the 1st degree is a Class D-Felony and is punishable by one to five years in prison.

Noble was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments