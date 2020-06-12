Perry County Assisted Living Facility Reports Spike of COVID-19 Cases

An assisted living facility in Tell City, Indiana, has reported a spike in COVID-19 cases in both residents and staff of the facility.

Representatives of the Oakwood Health Campus assisted living facility in Tell City reported 21 new coronavirus cases overall to the Perry County Health Department (PCHD) on Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. after testing all residents and staff of the facility.

According to PCHD, the breakdown of the 21 new cases reported is as follows:

Nine are residents of Oakwood Health Campus

12 are employees of Oakwood Health Campus Eight of those employees are Perry County residents, while four reside in outside of Perry County.



The positive individuals have been placed on strict home and facility isolation.

Anyone identified as a close contact of the new positive cases will be placed on a 14-day home quarantine, according to PCHD.

Perry Count Coronavirus Totals

The new cases of coronavirus reported out of Oakwood Health Campus bring Perry County’s total number of coronavirus cases to 80.

Of the 80 total Perry County cases:

42 remain in isolation

two are hospitalized

one death is counted

35 have recovered

