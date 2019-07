The City of Owensboro announced the performer lineup Tuesday for the 2019 Owensboro Air Show.

B-25 Mitchell Bomber

The Army Aviation Heritage Sky Soldiers

Team Aeroshell

Philips 66 Aerostars team

To see a list of performers confirmed to date, click here.

Owensboro Air Show activities will occur on Friday, September 13th at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and on Saturday and Sunday, September 14th & 15th in downtown Owensboro.

Comments

comments