Perdue Recalls Thousands of Pounds of Ready-to-Eat Chicken

Purdue Foods is recalling over 31,000 pounds of read-to-eat chicken products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, these products may contain extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone.

The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21.

The following products are subject to recall:

11.-ounce plastic trays containing “Perdue Simply Smart Organics breaded chicken breast tenders – Gluten Free” with a “use by May 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12-ounce plastic trays containing “Perdue Simply Smart Organics breaded chicken breast nuggets – whole grain” with a “use by May 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12-ounce plastic trays containing “Perdue Simply Smart Organics breaded chicken breast strips – whole grain” with a “use by May 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-pound bulk boxes of “Chef Quik breaded chicken tenders, boneless tender shaped chicken breast patties with rib meat” with case code 22143 on the label.

10-pound bulk boxes of “Chef Quik chicken breast strips strip shaped breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat” with case code 77265 on the label.

These products are no longer in store but may be in homes. The USDA says the chicken hasn’t made anyone sick yet, but recommends tossing these products in the trash or returning it to the place of purchase.

