People Put Christmas Decorations Back Up as a Sign of Hope Amid Coronavirus Fears

As Americans practice social distancing in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some people are re-hanging their Christmas lights in an effort to bring cheer in this global crisis.

“People were walking down the sidewalk or driving and they were like smiling, you know, it kind of gave them a break,” says Tori Defatte, Hadassah Hair Studio owner and stylist. “We just decided to make our window pretty and hopefully it’ll make people smile and not feel so sad.”

Similar to many other businesses, the hair salon closed it’s doors Wednesday as a precautionary measure. “Everybody was a little sad leaving and not knowing when we would get back together,” says Defatte.

Many people here in the Tri-State and beyond feeling the scary effects of COVID-19. “This is all new and my husband is still able to work and so we’re so fortunate for that but I have many stylists who this is their income so they are my concern,” says Defatte.

As a way to find hope–Defatte along with others—are putting Christmas decorations back up. “Our window is always quirky and fun at Christmas so if it just gives them a minute of it’s okay. We’ve seen this before its going to be alright,” says Defatte.

A safe activity while many practice social distancing but also a much needed distraction. “I was even walking down the alley to get to my car and I was like I feel normal for one second,” says Defatte.

And it’s with some hanging Christmas lights and painted trees–a reminder for all of us to show a little extra love in these trying times.

“That’s who were called to be is just the light. The light of the world. You know if it’s this, if its making people smile if it’s just a reminder for myself through the rest of this whatever it is the sun still shines and were going to make it,” says Defatte.

In accordance with guidelines set by Governor Andy Beshear, business owners are keeping their store closed until further notice.

