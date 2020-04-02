People Find Comfort Through “Praise on Your Porch”

It’s a new social media group making waves online.

“By Monday we had 2,000 followers and this is crazy, you know, I never expected it to get this big,” says Amber Hight, group creator.

Amber Hight from Hopkins County, creating “Praise on your Porch” just days ago after her community in White Plains sang together.

“This was just a time that people could feel like they were together as a family since we cant go to church or cant go and worship anywhere else,” says Hight.

Hight will posts a song recommendation each day.

“We have sang some hymns,” says Hight. “We sing worship songs.”

At 8 p.m. central, the singing begins.

“For other people they have just said they feel comforted. They feel peace when they go outside,” says Hight.

Now with more than 30,000 members, the group has people from all across the Tri-State, the country, and even the world.

“Right now I just think people need to be comforte,” says Hight. “People need to feel like we’re still a part of someone and were not by ourselves in this pandemic.”

Comments

comments