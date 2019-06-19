People Brace for Flooding

Many people across the Tri-State are dealing with flooding.

In Pike and Dubois County, they’ve already received nearly eight inches of rain with more in the forecast.

Along State Road 257 in Pike County, road closure and high water signs are warning drivers of the several feet of flooding.

“For the most part it’s just usually complete cornfields,” says Tiffany Forbey, lives next to flooding. “It’s better now that they actually put up the barricades and stuff, but without the barricades so many people tried to actually go through it and that’s what worried us the most.”

For Forbey, the flooding isn’t unusual, but does cause a lot of headache.

“My kids go to school in Washington so I have to go the whole 30 minutes around instead of a 15 minute trip just to take them into town and school,” says Forbey.

According to INDOT, several roads have been closed across the Tri-State due to high water.

“My main concern is the farmers and stuff there. I mean they’re not even able to grow their fields, so that’s gonna put a halt on them and everything,” says Forbey.

And until everything is clear, drivers are being warned to avoid the areas.

“But since they put the barricades up, that was the main fear and stuff. Everybody just tried to drive through it,” says Forbey. “Conservation officers were just out here trying to rescue everybody, but now that the barricades are up it’s pretty hard to go around them unless they get out of their vehicles and move them.”

The flooding has not impacted the area homes.

Drivers are reminded to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

